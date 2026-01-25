Democratic Party Sets Mourning Period During Lee Hae-chan's Funeral

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will designate the funeral period of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan as a period of mourning.Rep. Han Min-soo, chief of staff to party leader Jung Chung-rae, made the announcement to reporters on Sunday after a closed-door meeting of the party’s Supreme Council.Han said the party expresses deep condolences, together with all its members, over the passing of Lee, whom he described as a symbol of the country’s democracy movement and a towering figure within the party.He added that the party would focus on mourning during the funeral period and conduct only essential party affairs.Han said Jung had instructed party chapters nationwide to set up memorial altars so that party members and the public could pay their respects, and ordered regional party committees to hang banners honoring Lee.Lee’s body, currently resting at a military hospital in Vietnam, is scheduled to depart the country on a Korean Air flight on Monday night and arrive at Incheon International Airport early Tuesday for transport to the funeral hall at Seoul National University Hospital.Lee died at 2:48 p.m. Sunday while on a business trip to Vietnam.