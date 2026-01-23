Prime Minister Returns from US Visit after Meeting with Vance

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok returned from his four-day visit to the United States early on Monday.The trip marked Kim’s first overseas trip since taking office and the first solo visit to the U.S. by a South Korean prime minister in 41 years.During his stay in Washington, Kim held a luncheon with U.S. House members and met with Vice President JD Vance.He also met with New York Democratic lawmakers, including Ron Kim and Grace Lee, on Saturday, and later with members of the Korean community.During the visit, Kim focused on easing recent concerns in U.S. political circles, providing Vance with detailed explanations of the South Korean government’s stance on the Coupang data breach and investigations of religious organizations.He also proposed that the United States send a special envoy to North Korea after Vance requested his advice on diplomacy with the regime.In addition, the two sides exchanged direct contact numbers to establish a “hotline,” and Kim invited Vance to visit South Korea.