Foreign Minister, US Defense Official Discuss Summit Follow-Ups, Alliance Issues

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby on Monday discussed follow-up measures to the South Korea–U.S. summit, Korean Peninsula issues and key matters concerning the alliance.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that during the breakfast meeting, Cho said the two countries had achieved significant progress through their two summits last year, charting a mutually beneficial and forward-looking direction for the alliance.The minister then called for continued close communication and cooperation between diplomatic and defense authorities.Cho also underscored that cooperation on South Korea's push for nuclear-powered submarines would strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities and thereby contribute to the alliance, stressing the need for working-level consultations to work out concrete implementation measures.Colby praised South Korea’s commitment, as a model ally, to taking a leading role in the defense of the Korean Peninsula by strengthening its own defense capabilities, and said the Department of War would ensure that agreements reached by the two nations' leaders are implemented with speed.The two sides agreed to continue cooperating on peace and stability on the peninsula while maintaining a robust combined defense posture.