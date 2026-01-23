Fire Breaks Out on Mountain in Seoul’s Nowon District; Main Blaze Contained after 6 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News / Korea Forest Service

A fire broke out on a mountain in Seoul’s Nowon District early Monday, and firefighters managed to contain the main blaze after around six hours.According to the authorities, the fire started at Suam Temple on Mount Surak in Nowon’s Sanggye-dong area around 2:30 a.m. and spread to other parts of the mountain.Fire authorities dispatched seven helicopters and over 300 firefighters to the scene, and the primary blaze was under control by around 8:20 a.m.No casualties were reported, but the fire destroyed three of the temple’s four main buildings and burned an area larger than two football fields.Dryness alerts remain in place throughout the country, with warnings issued as of 10 a.m. for parts of eastern Gangwon Province and the southeastern cities of Busan and Ulsan, and advisories for Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province.Forest authorities have raised the wildfire crisis warning level to “caution” and issued wildfire alerts nationwide.