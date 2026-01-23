Seoulites Urged to Throw Away Less Trash This Year amid Landfill Ban

A newly implemented ban on the direct landfilling of household waste in the capital region has prompted the Seoul city government to launch a waste reduction campaign.
On Monday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced its campaign to reduce household waste in an effort to lower its overall waste output by 120 tons a day through 2027, equivalent to the daily average in each of its 25 districts.
The average Seoulite throws away enough trash to fill 48 standard ten-liter garbage bags every year, and the city is asking its populace of nearly ten million to cut that number down to 47.
To encourage participation, the city government will collect a pledge of action from 100-thousand citizens and invite them to keep track of how much trash they throw out every day for 100 days.
The campaign comes as a ban was put in place this year against direct landfilling in Seoul and the surrounding region, and the city’s incineration facilities are at capacity.