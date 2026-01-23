Seoulites Urged to Throw Away Less Trash This Year amid Landfill Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

A newly implemented ban on the direct landfilling of household waste in the capital region has prompted the Seoul city government to launch a waste reduction campaign.On Monday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced its campaign to reduce household waste in an effort to lower its overall waste output by 120 tons a day through 2027, equivalent to the daily average in each of its 25 districts.The average Seoulite throws away enough trash to fill 48 standard ten-liter garbage bags every year, and the city is asking its populace of nearly ten million to cut that number down to 47.To encourage participation, the city government will collect a pledge of action from 100-thousand citizens and invite them to keep track of how much trash they throw out every day for 100 days.The campaign comes as a ban was put in place this year against direct landfilling in Seoul and the surrounding region, and the city’s incineration facilities are at capacity.