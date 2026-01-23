5-Day Mourning Period Declared for Ex-PM Lee Hae-chan

Photo : YONHAP News

A five-day mourning period will be observed for former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack during an official visit to Vietnam.According to the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council on Monday, where Lee was the executive vice chair, the presidential body and the ruling Democratic Party will jointly oversee the funeral and related proceedings starting Tuesday.A committee comprising representatives from various fields will arrange Lee’s funeral in consideration of his status as a public figure and his contributions to the country.Lee had complained of flu-like symptoms upon arriving in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday and collapsed Friday.He was then taken to a hospital and underwent a coronary stent procedure.Lee’s body is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning.A seven-term liberal lawmaker, Lee was the education minister during the Kim Dae-jung administration and the prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.