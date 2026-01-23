Tech-Heavy KOSDAQ Index Surges 7% to Surpass 1,000 Mark

Photo : YONHAP News

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ topped the one-thousand mark for the first time in four years after surging more than seven percent on Monday.The index climbed 70-point-48 points, or seven-point-09 percent, to close at one-thousand-64-point-41.The figure is the highest to be posted since the KOSDAQ index system was revised in 2004.The index opened up one percent from Friday at one-thousand-three-point-90 and continued to trade above the one-thousand level, prompting the Korea Exchange to activate a sidecar, or a five-minute halt to trading, for the first time in some nine months.A buy-side sidecar is triggered when KOSDAQ 150 futures rise more than six percent from the previous session’s close and the KOSDAQ 150 spot index gains more than three percent, and when the rise continues for one minute.The last time the index finished above one-thousand was on January 5, 2022, when it closed at one-thousand-nine-point-62 points.Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 40-point-48 points, or zero-point-81 percent, on Monday to close at four-thousand-949-point-59.At one point during trading, the index surged up to five-thousand-23-point-76 before losing momentum.