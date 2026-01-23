Veteran Diplomat Gong Ro-myung Dies at 94

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Foreign Minister Gong Ro-myung has died at age 94.An official from the East Asia Foundation, where Gong had served as chair, announced on Monday that the veteran diplomat died Sunday.Born in 1932 in North Hamgyong Province, now part of North Korea, Gong began his career in the foreign ministry in 1958 and later served as South Korea’s first ambassador to Russia after taking part in negotiations on establishing diplomatic ties with Moscow.He went on to serve as South Korea’s ambassador to Japan and as head of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security before working as foreign minister under the Kim Young-sam administration between 1994 and 1996.After retirement, Gong served as chair of the East Asia Foundation and distinguished professor at Dongseo University and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed his condolences in a message posted on X, saying Gong left a significant mark on the nation’s diplomatic history.The funeral is scheduled for Thursday.