Police: User Data from More than 30 Million Coupang Accounts Leaked

Written: 2026-01-26 17:29:19Updated: 2026-01-26 18:44:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating Coupang’s massive data breach said Monday that personal information linked to more than 30 million user accounts was leaked in the incident.
 
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Park Jeong-bo confirmed the findings during a regular briefing, saying that considering the amount of information linked to every account, such as names and emails, the amount of leaked data is likely even greater.

In December, Coupang said in a press release that a former employee gained unauthorized access to 33 million accounts but only retained user data from approximately three-thousand accounts, which did not include payment data, login data or individual customs numbers.
 
Regarding suspicions the e-commerce giant may have tried to downplay the extent of the leak, Park said it’s something investigators need to look into.

The police also revealed they have nearly completed their analysis of the electronic devices Coupang said it retrieved from the perpetrator, along with other key evidence, as part of its controversial “internal investigation” into the data breach.
 
Harold Rogers, the interim CEO of Coupang Korea, has been asked twice by police to appear for questioning regarding the company’s internal investigation but has yet to comply.
 
When asked if his agency might consider forcing Rogers to appear by obtaining a warrant, Commissioner Park signaled it was a possibility.
 
The police said they are continuing to work with Interpol to extradite the main suspect in the case, with the goal of levying punishment under South Korean law.
