Seoul Council Member Kim Kyung Resigns amid Election Gift Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung has tendered her resignation as she stands accused of providing gifts to ruling party lawmakers in a bid to win candidacy in municipal elections.In a statement on Monday, Kim said she’d submitted her resignation to the council chairperson out of a heavy sense of responsibility for failing to fulfill her moral duties as a public official.The council member said she intends to reexamine herself after disappointing Seoul citizens and take responsibility by stepping down.Kim also pledged to faithfully cooperate in all relevant investigations and accept her punishment.The police are looking into allegations that Kim delivered 100 million won, or around 69-thousand U.S. dollars, to Democratic Party-turned-independent Rep. Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections.Kim also faces accusations that she colluded with a former council member to provide gifts to another lawmaker ahead of the 2023 by-election for chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District.