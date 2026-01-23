Food Ministry to Start Culinary School for Foreigners Interested in Korean Cuisine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Rural Affairs says it will establish a culinary education program in the second half of the year for foreign nationals interested in hansik, or traditional Korean cuisine.Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung met with Korean cuisine and restaurant industry officials Monday at the Korean Food Promotion Institute in Seoul and discussed ways to set up the “Sura School” and expand the use of domestic food ingredients, including beans.In Korean, “sura” refers to a meal served to the royal family.The food ministry will offer the program through a private educational institution and work with chefs, food industry professionals and academics to devise a curriculum.Next year, the ministry plans to establish a Premium Sura School to foster professional hansik experts who can take on the global food market.The food ministry is working on measures to strengthen global hansik education amid calls from related industries to foster talent in that area, as K-food and hansik are gaining strong popularity worldwide.