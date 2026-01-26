Menu Content

Economy

NPS Raises 2026 Target Allocation for Domestic Stocks to 14.9%

Written: 2026-01-26 18:52:05Updated: 2026-01-26 19:18:22

NPS Raises 2026 Target Allocation for Domestic Stocks to 14.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Pension Service has decided to increase the proportion of domestic stocks in its investment portfolio for this year from 14-point-four percent to 14-point-nine percent after taking into account market conditions both at home and abroad.

The agency’s National Pension Fund Management Committee approved the decision during its first meeting of the year at the Seoul government complex on Monday.

The agency’s decision-making body, headed by the health minister, usually convenes its first meeting of the year in February or March after the settlement of accounts is completed.

Monday marked the committee’s first January meeting in five years.

Apparently the committee decided to convene its first meeting early this year to review its overall investment strategy and discuss tactics, following fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. 

Also on Monday, the committee decided to adjust its target allocation for foreign stocks from 38-point-nine percent to 37-point-two percent.
