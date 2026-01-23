Gov't Says Trump Tariff Announcement Came without Notice, Situation Being Assessed

Photo : YONHAP News

Ministries are working to assess the situation after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would raise tariffs on South Korean goods back to pre-trade agreement levels because the South Korean National Assembly has not yet approved the legislation necessary to implement the deal.A Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources spokesperson told KBS in a phone call on Tuesday that the government had not received any prior notification of President Trump’s remarks and had first learned of his intentions through his social media post.The official said the ministry is currently evaluating the situation.A Ministry of Economy and Finance official also stated that the department is currently assessing Washington’s position and that South Korea's legislative developments have been shared with the U.S. side at the working level.The presidential office plans to hold an emergency meeting of relevant ministries on Tuesday morning, chaired by Kim Yong-beom, the top office's director of national policy.Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol will also request that parliament quickly pass the necessary bill during a meeting with Lim Lee-ja, chair of the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee, which is scheduled for later in the day.