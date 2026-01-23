Lee Calls for Correcting Real Estate-Driven Distortions to Achieve Inclusive Growth

President Lee Jae Myung said that distorted resource allocation caused by excessive concentration on real estate must be corrected to achieve inclusive growth.
The president, in his opening remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, said that real estate has recently become a source of controversy.
He warned that excessive expansion in the nonproductive real estate sector will inevitably create a bubble, potentially dealing a serious blow to the national economy.
The president also reiterated that a one-year relief measure that had put the multi-home capital gains tax surcharge on hold is scheduled to end on May 9, and would lapse automatically unless the enforcement decree is revised.
Lee said that once a policy direction is set, the government should not be swayed by minor fluctuations or react emotionally to short-term developments, emphasizing the need to rein in misguided expectations that pursue unfair gains.