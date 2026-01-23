Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Calls for Correcting Real Estate-Driven Distortions to Achieve Inclusive Growth

Written: 2026-01-27 11:58:35Updated: 2026-01-27 15:35:55

Lee Calls for Correcting Real Estate-Driven Distortions to Achieve Inclusive Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said that distorted resource allocation caused by excessive concentration on real estate must be corrected to achieve inclusive growth.

The president, in his opening remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, said that real estate has recently become a source of controversy.

He warned that excessive expansion in the nonproductive real estate sector will inevitably create a bubble, potentially dealing a serious blow to the national economy.

The president also reiterated that a one-year relief measure that had put the multi-home capital gains tax surcharge on hold is scheduled to end on May 9, and would lapse automatically unless the enforcement decree is revised.

Lee said that once a policy direction is set, the government should not be swayed by minor fluctuations or react emotionally to short-term developments, emphasizing the need to rein in misguided expectations that pursue unfair gains.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >