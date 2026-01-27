Trump Vows to Hike Tariffs on South Korea Due to Legislative Delay

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said he is increasing tariffs on South Korean imports. He made the unexpected announcement on Truth Social on Monday, accusing the South Korean legislature of not “living up to” a trade deal it had struck with the United States last year.Rosyn Park has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday that he is raising tariffs on a range of Korean products.Trump explained that he and President Lee Jae Myung had reached “a Great Deal” for both countries on July 30, 2025, and reaffirmed the terms in South Korea in October during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.“Because the Korean Legislature hasn’t enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%," Trump wrote.Under the deal reached between the two allies, which Trump was referring to, South Korea pledged to invest 350 billion dollars in the U.S., some of which would go to the nation's shipbuilding sector, in exchange for lower tariffs.The agreement was submitted to the National Assembly on November 26 and is still under review.Trump said the U.S. had already reduced tariffs on some products under the agreement, and expected its counterparts to do the same.He did not specify when the tariff hike would start.Some analysts view the threat as a strategic move to pressure Seoul to carry out its investment pledge before the U.S. Supreme Court delivers its ruling on the legality of Trump’s tariffs.Seoul’s presidential office said it has not received an official notice from the Trump administration regarding the tariff hike plan, but that it intends to discuss the matter with Washington.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.