S. Korea to Convey Resolve to Execute Trade Deal with US after Trump Announces Tariff Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the administration intends to calmly convey to the United States its resolve to execute the trade agreement reached last year, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in written press briefing Tuesday that Tump's tariff hike plan can only take effect after necessary administrative procedures, including being listed on the U.S. Federal Register.In a social media post, Trump said he will raise the tariff rate for South Korea back up from the agreed 15 percent, accusing the country's parliament of not moving fast enough to approve legislation to enact the deal, which includes a major South Korean investment in the U.S.At a meeting co-presided by Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, officials checked on the progress of the bill.Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who is currently accompanying Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik on his Canada trip, will travel to Washington to discuss the tariff issue with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is also expected to visit the U.S. for talks with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.