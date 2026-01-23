More Than 90% of Fake Korean Products Seized Last Year Imported from China

Photo : YONHAP News / Korea Customs Service

South Korea’s customs authority said it seized a total of 117,000 Korean-branded fakes over the past year, as part of a crackdown on the distribution of counterfeit products illegally capitalizing on the popularity of the Korean Wave.According to Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the counterfeit goods were intercepted in both general and express cargo, which is increasingly the case due to the explosive growth of e-commerce and the rise in small-package, overseas direct purchases.By country of shipment, China accounted for the majority of the seized goods at 97-point-seven percent, followed by Vietnam at two-point-two percent.By item, counterfeit cosmetics accounted for the largest share at 36 percent, followed by toys and stationary at 33 percent.Some of the counterfeit cosmetics mimicked major brands such as Sulhwasoo, Joseon Beauty and 3CE, while other fake items included Mardi Mercredi T-shirts, Gentle Monster sunglasses, Kakao Friends dolls, Hybe BTS keychains and Samsung Electronics SD cards.The customs agency said it plans to follow up on a related memorandum of understanding signed with China earlier this month and expand cooperation with overseas customs authorities, among other measures, to prevent damage to South Korean companies due to counterfeit goods.