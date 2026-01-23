Prepatory Hearing Held for Ex-President Lee, Power Broker Myung in Free Opinion Poll Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A prepatory hearing was held Tuesday for former President Yoon Suk Yeol and controversial power broker Myung Tae-kyun, whom have been charged with violating the Political Funds Act.During the proceedings, the Seoul Central District Court decided to hold the first trial session on March 17, with hearings to be held thereafter on a weekly basis.Yoon was indicted on charges of colluding with his wife, Kim Keon-hee, in receiving the results of 58 opinion polls conducted by Myung's firm, free of charge, between April 2021 and March 2022, worth 270 million won, or around 18-point-seven million U.S. dollars.Myung stands accused of providing the opinion polls to Yoon and Kim.The special counsel team that lodged the indictments suspect that Myung supported Yoon's presidential election in March 2022 by providing the People Power Party(PPP) leadership with polling results in favor of Yoon during the primaries.Yoon and his wife allegedly exercised undue influence in return for the party to give 2022 by-election candidacy to former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun.The former first lady, who was indicted on the same charge in August, is awaiting a verdict that will be delivered on Wednesday.