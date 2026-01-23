Court Authorizes Live Broadcast of Former First Lady Kim's Trial Verdict

Photo : YONHAP News

The verdict in former first lady Kim Keon-hee's trial will be broadcast live on Wednesday.The Seoul Central District Court said Tuesday that it had authorized live coverage of the verdict after taking into consideration strong public interest in the proceedings.The court will provide broadcasters with a real-time video feed, though it stated that technical issues could cause delays.Kim was indicted in August on suspicions of securing more than 800-million won in profits by taking part in the Deutsch Motors stock-rigging scheme between October 2010 and December 2012.The former first lady is also accused of colluding with her husband in accepting free polling services from power broker Myung Tae-gyun worth around 270 million won, or roughly 187-thousand U.S. dollars, between June 2021 and March 2022 as part of an unlawful nomination effort.Kim is also suspected of colluding with shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, in 2022 to lobby on behalf of the Unification Church, receiving cash and gifts worth more than 80 million won.The special counsel has requested an eleven-year prison sentence for her alleged involvement in the stock manipulation scheme and bribes from the Unification Church. It also demanded Kim serve four years behind bars if she is convicted of receiving favorable polling from Myung.