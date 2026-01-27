Trump's Tariff Hike Announcement Prompts S. Korea to Seek Countermeasures

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Lee Jae Myung administration has begun to seek ways to better understand and respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt announcement on raising tariffs on South Korea. Trump's latest move is being viewed as a threat to force Seoul to act faster on its investment pledges.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Donald Trump's surprise announcement Monday to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent appears aimed at prodding the South Korean parliament to pass legislation implementing a trade deal reached between the two sides last year.In November, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) submitted the special bill aimed at supporting Seoul's pledge to invest 350 billion dollars in U.S. strategic industries, as part of the deal to lower tariffs to 15 percent.The bill is pending in the National Assembly's standing committee amid an ongoing partisan dispute.At a meeting co-presided by Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, officials checked on the progress of the bill and discussed countermeasures.The presidential office said the administration intends to calmly convey to Washington its resolve to execute the trade agreement, but noted that Trump's tariff hike plan can only take effect after necessary administrative procedures, including being listed on the U.S. Federal Register.Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who is in Canada on a business trip, will head to Washington to discuss the tariff issue with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, while Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will also visit for talks with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.