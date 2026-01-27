DP Policy Chief Expects Assembly to Pass US Investment Bill By Early March

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) policy chief Han Jeoung-ae said she expects the National Assembly to handle a special bill to implement follow-up measures to Seoul and Washington's trade deal by late February or early March at the latest.After meeting with Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Tuesday, Han said the bill is expected to pass within the time frame as long as it goes through the parliamentary review process without any issues.Han told the minister that the National Assembly had been handling related procedures according to schedule, adding that the government has made a request to accelerate the legislative process.The policy chief said she was confident that moving forward according to schedule would resolve any unnecessary misunderstanding on Washington's part.Regarding the main opposition's call for the Assembly to ratify a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on the trade deal, Han said the MOU stipulates that the agreement is not subject to ratification but that the bill is required for South Korea's investment pledge in the U.S.Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media that he will raise the tariff rate for South Korea to 25 percent, accusing the country's parliament of not moving fast enough to approve legislation to enact the bilateral trade deal reached last year.