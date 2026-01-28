Trump Says US Will Work 'Something' Out with S. Korea on Tariffs

Photo : AP / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of dialogue with South Korea, a day after announcing plans to raise tariffs on the country's products back to 25 percent.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday before departing for Iowa, Trump said he would “work something out” with South Korea when asked about his decision to increase tariffs on its goods.Earlier, a White House spokesperson told KBS that, regarding the rationale for Trump’s threat, the president had lowered tariffs but that South Korea had made no progress on its end of the bargain.The official appeared to refer to the pending parliamentary approval of South Korea's Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States, legislation required to implement Seoul’s U.S. investments pledged under their bilateral trade agreement.On Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that because South Korea was not living up to its agreement with the United States, he would raise tariffs on all goods from South Korea from 15 percent to 25 percent.Though the Trump administration has not specified when such a tariff increase would take effect, U.S. analysts said the move was likely intended to pressure South Korea to fulfill its investment commitments.