Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump Says US Will Work 'Something' Out with S. Korea on Tariffs

Written: 2026-01-28 08:09:30Updated: 2026-01-28 13:12:41

Trump Says US Will Work 'Something' Out with S. Korea on Tariffs

Photo : AP / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of dialogue with South Korea, a day after announcing plans to raise tariffs on the country's products back to 25 percent.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday before departing for Iowa, Trump said he would “work something out” with South Korea when asked about his decision to increase tariffs on its goods.

Earlier, a White House spokesperson told KBS that, regarding the rationale for Trump’s threat, the president had lowered tariffs but that South Korea had made no progress on its end of the bargain.

The official appeared to refer to the pending parliamentary approval of South Korea's Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States, legislation required to implement Seoul’s U.S. investments pledged under their bilateral trade agreement.

On Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that because South Korea was not living up to its agreement with the United States, he would raise tariffs on all goods from South Korea from 15 percent to 25 percent.

Though the Trump administration has not specified when such a tariff increase would take effect, U.S. analysts said the move was likely intended to pressure South Korea to fulfill its investment commitments.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >