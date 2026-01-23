S. Korea Ranks No. 5 in Conventional Military Power for Third Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has ranked No. 5 in the world by conventional military power for a third consecutive year, after the United States, Russia, China and India.The nation took the fifth spot on the 2026 Military Strength Ranking released Tuesday by Global Firepower(GFP), a military assessment organization, among 145 countries surveyed, with a score of zero-point-1642.South Korea has steadily risen in the rankings, from ninth in 2013 to seventh in 2014 and sixth in 2020, and has held fifth place since 2024.North Korea ranked 31st, up three places from 34th last year. After climbing as high as 18th in 2019, North Korea’s ranking declined steadily to 36th in 2024, before rebounding over the past two years.The top four nations have remained the same since 2006.GFP’s military power index assigns lower scores to stronger militaries. The index is calculated using more than 60 indicators, including power, technology, economic capacity and defense budget.