S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Phone Talks on N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

South Korea, the United States and Japan on Tuesday discussed a coordinated response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that Baek Yong-jin, director-general for Korean Peninsula policy at South Korea’s foreign ministry; Dan Cintron, acting deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. State Department; and Otsuka Kengo, deputy director-general of the Asia and Oceania bureau at Japan’s foreign ministry, had held a telephone discussion the previous day.During the call, the three officials reaffirmed that North Korea’s ballistic missile launches violated United Nations Security Council resolutions, calling on Pyongyang to cease such provocations that threaten the peace and security of the region and the international community.They agreed that the three countries would continue close coordination while responding to North Korea’s provocative actions.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that it had detected multiple ballistic missiles launched from areas north of Pyongyang toward the East Sea around 3:50 p.m.