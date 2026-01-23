Menu Content

Pres. Office Says China’s Relocation of Steel Structures in Yellow Sea ‘Meaningful Progress’

Written: 2026-01-28 11:35:44Updated: 2026-01-28 15:38:04

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has welcomed China’s move to relocate some of its steel structures out of South Korea and China's overlapping territory in the Yellow Sea.

In a statement on Wednesday, the top office said that because the platforms in question have been the center of many concerns, China's decision is "meaningful progress."

The presidential office noted that the South Korean government has continued consultations with China while maintaining its opposition to the unilateral installations within the South Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone.

The office added that the government would continue to safeguard South Korea’s maritime rights in the Yellow Sea and work to turn the area into a “sea of peace and coexistence.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a briefing on Tuesday that a Chinese company is currently working on a project related to relocating management platforms, which Beijing has claimed are for fishing.

Guo was also quick to stress that the move was a voluntary adjustment driven by the firm's operational and development needs.
