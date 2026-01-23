FM Cho: Trump’s Tariff Hike Not Related to Coupang Data Breach, Online Platform Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says U.S. President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to raise tariffs on South Korean imports seems unrelated either to the data breach incident at the e-commerce giant Coupang or the proposed Online Platform Regulation Act.Cho told the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday that Seoul drew that conclusion after making contact with the U.S. Department of State.The minister said it is difficult to pinpoint any clear reason behind Trump’s message and that is likely why the U.S. president later said he would “work something out” with Seoul when asked about the matter.The minister said that unfortunately, the administration will need to respond appropriately in view of a transformed U.S. government that issues a different message within just a matter of days.On Monday, Trump posted on social media that he would raise tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 percent to 25 percent in what some see as an attempt to prod Seoul to act faster on its investment pledges.Speculation rose that the tariff hike may have been triggered by Washington’s concerns over Seoul’s handling of the Coupang case or its push to restrict unfair practices by big tech firms, including Google.