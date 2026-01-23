Child Rapist Cho Doo-soon Sentenced to 8 Months for Violating Restrictions on Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has handed down an eight-month sentence for convicted child sex offender Cho Doo-soon for violating court-imposed restrictions by leaving his house multiple times during school commuting hours and damaging his electronic tracking device.The Suwon District Court on Wednesday found Cho guilty of leaving his home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, four times during restricted hours between March and June last year and damaging the tracking device.Cho was also ordered to undergo treatment while in custody.The court said he repeatedly violated the restrictions even after serving three months in prison for breaking his nighttime curfew in 2023 and that his interference with the electronic tracking device was another key factor in determining punishment.But the court also considered Cho’s mental state and the short duration of his unauthorized trips, noting that he was immediately returned home by a probation officer.Cho was convicted of kidnapping, raping and severely injuring an elementary school student in Ansan in 2008 and was released in December 2020 after serving a 12-year sentence.