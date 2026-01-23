Menu Content

Economy

FSC Chief: Regulations to Be Eased to Introduce 2x Leveraged Single-Stock ETFs

Written: 2026-01-28 18:09:35Updated: 2026-01-28 18:48:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s financial regulator plans to ease regulations and introduce leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds(ETFs) designed to provide twice the daily performance of an underlying stock.

Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Lee Eog-weon unveiled the plan in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday as the nation is set to soon list leveraged single-stock ETFs, which amplify, by two or three times, the returns and the losses investors can get by directly buying stocks. 

Lee was quick to add, however, that the commission will not be seeking ETFs that provide three times the daily performance in a bid to protect investors. 

The FSC chief said in order for popular overseas dividend products to be launched in the nation, the commission will expand the maturity of options to lay the basis for the launch of more diverse covered call ETFs, which use a strategy known as covered call writing to generate income for investors.

He also vowed to push for a bill on introducing active ETFs, which do not track a designated index.
