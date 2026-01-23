UN Command: S. Korea’s Attempts to Obtain DMZ Jurisdiction Conflict with Armistice Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Command has denounced attempts by the South Korean government and political sector to obtain jurisdiction over South Korea’s section of the demilitarized zone(DMZ), saying any such move would violate the Korean Armistice Agreement.The UN Command conveyed its stance to reporters at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey on Wednesday, saying it has authority over nonmilitary access to the South’s section of the DMZ.The command then expressed opposition to a bill pursued by the ruling Democratic Party that would grant the South Korean government the authority to permit DMZ access in case of nonmilitary activities in the area, including tourism and the conservation of ecosystems.The UN Command said the bill, dubbed the DMZ bill, is in direct violation of the Korean Armistice Agreement, adding that the purpose of the DMZ is to prevent the recurrence of war.A UN Command official stressed that the head of the command, and not the South Korean president, is the one responsible in the event of any clashes or incidents within the DMZ.