Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Treasury Secretary Says No Trade Deal with S. Korea until Assembly Ratifies

Written: 2026-01-29 07:58:48Updated: 2026-01-29 09:06:02

US Treasury Secretary Says No Trade Deal with S. Korea until Assembly Ratifies

Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

The United States said that "there is no trade deal" with South Korea until the country’s National Assembly ratifies it.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the remark during an interview with CNBC, which was published on Wednesday.

Bessent said that the South Korean parliament has not passed the trade deal, so "there is no trade deal until they ratify it."

Bessent appeared to refer to South Korea's Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States, legislation required to implement Seoul’s U.S. investments pledged under the two nations' bilateral trade agreement, which is currently undergoing parliamentary approval.

Asked if South Korea will face 25 percent tariffs until the National Assembly ratifies it, Bessent said that it's "helpful to get things moved along."

On Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that because South Korea was not living up to its agreement with the United States, he would raise tariffs on all goods from South Korea from 15 percent to 25 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >