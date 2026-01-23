Pres. Lee Invites Qatari Emir to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung invited Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to visit South Korea during a meeting with his special envoy in Seoul.According to the presidential office, Lee extended the invitation on Wednesday during a meeting with Qatar's minister of state, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, at the presidential office, asking the envoy to relay his hope for a candid discussion with the Qatari ruler in Seoul on bilateral relations.Lee said the envoy’s visit demonstrated the two countries’ firm commitment to cooperation, expressing hope that the two sides would deepen mutually beneficial collaboration across defense and the arms industry, investment and energy.Noting that the two nations have maintained diplomatic ties for more than 50 years and that their relationship has been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Lee said he hoped South Korea and Qatar would continue to support each other as true friends and jointly contribute to regional and international peace.The minister of state said he had paid a courtesy call on Lee to convey the emir's strong trust and commitment to strengthening cooperation, and pledged to further develop bilateral ties.