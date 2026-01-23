Gov't Signals More Housing Supply Plans for Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will continue to roll out housing supply measures for the Seoul metropolitan area.Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk made the announcement on Thursday during a policy coordination meeting between the government and the ruling Democratic Party at the National Assembly.The land minister said housing supply announcements will continue, with additional plans to be released after further discussions and reviews.Kim said he would make relentless efforts to ensure the public understands that the Lee Jae Myung administration is committed to expanding housing supply.He added that the government would provide housing in the capital region's urban areas for young people and newlyweds, and would do its utmost to ensure stable housing for all citizens.Kim noted that the government had focused last year on laying the groundwork for housing policy through institutional reforms and that this year it will implement the housing supply measures announced last September and deliver on its promises to the public with tangible figures.