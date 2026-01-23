People Power Party Expels Ex-Chair Han Dong-hoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Former People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon has been expelled from the party.The main opposition party’s spokesperson, Choi Bo-yun, told reporters on Thursday that the party’s Supreme Council had approved a decision by the ethics committee to expel Han.The decision came 16 days after the ethics committee handed down an order of expulsion, the party’s highest level of disciplinary action, after Han's family members were accused of posting critical comments about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife on the party’s internal online board.Han’s expulsion was determined through a formal vote of the Supreme Council, with nine people, including PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok, floor leader Song Eon-seog and policy chief Jeong Jeom-sig, casting ballots.The spokesperson refused to disclose details of the vote.Following the decision, Han met separately with reporters, calling on his supporters to never give up and vowed that he would return.