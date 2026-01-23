Police Raid Coupang in Probe of Lawmaker's Alleged Pressure over Former Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided Coupang as part of their investigation into whether former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-kee demanded that an employee receive unfavorable treatment.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation division said it had begun search-and-seizure operations at around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at Coupang’s headquarters and social contribution committee office in southern Seoul.Police suspect that Kim asked Coupang Korea CEO Park Dae-jun in September of last year, ahead of the National Assembly’s annual audit, to ensure that a former aide of his who had since been hired by Coupang received poor treatment.The former aide had previously accused Kim of soliciting favors related to his child's education and employment, for which the aide and opposition figures have accused him of retaliation.Although the former aide did suffer disadvantages at Coupang, Kim denied having requested such treatment on social media in December.