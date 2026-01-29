Menu Content

Domestic

Gov't to Supply 60,000 Homes on Public Land in Greater Seoul Area

Written: 2026-01-29 11:37:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced a plan to supply about 60-thousand homes on publicly owned land in the capital region's urban areas.

The government on Thursday unveiled a plan to expand the urban housing supply, outlining the project's locations and scale.

Of the total supply, Seoul will receive 32-thousand units, or 53-point-three percent; Gyeonggi Province will receive 28-thousand units, or 46-point-five percent; and Incheon will receive 100 units, or zero-point-two percent.

According to the government, most of the sites are located near major transit hubs and already equipped with infrastructure for education and culture.

Sites include the Yongsan International Business District in Seoul; LetsRun Park Seoul and Defense Counterintelligence Command in Gyeonggi Province; the Taereung Golf Club in Seoul's Nowon District; parts of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province; and the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses in Seoul's Dongdaemun area.

The government plans to begin construction at each site between 2027 and 2030, following consultations with relevant agencies and after facility relocations.
