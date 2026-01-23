Industry Minister in Washington for Talks on Trump's South Korea Tariff Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan arrived in Washington late Wednesday to consult with the U.S. regarding President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on South Korean imports from 15 to 25 percent.Speaking to reporters at Washington Dulles International Airport, Kim said he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Thursday afternoon, local time.The minister said it is his understanding, after speaking with Lutnick over the phone, that Trump is dissatisfied with the pace of legislative procedures in South Korea regarding the two sides' trade agreement reached last year.In November, the ruling Democratic Party submitted a special bill aimed at supporting Seoul's pledge to invest 350 billion dollars in U.S. strategic industries, as part of the trade deal to lower tariffs to 15 percent.The bill is pending in the National Assembly's standing committee amid an ongoing partisan dispute.Kim said he plans to faithfully explain the ongoing legislative process to prevent any misunderstandings and convey Seoul's unwavering position on the pledged investments.