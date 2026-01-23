Menu Content

Politics

Military Respects UNC's Opposition to Bill Giving Seoul Authority over DMZ Civilian Access

Photo : KBS News

The military says it respects the United Nations Command's(UNC) position that ruling party-led bills giving the South Korean government authority to permit access to the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) for nonmilitary activities directly violates the Korean Armistice Agreement.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Bin-na said during a press briefing Thursday that the military respects the UNC's authority and will closely cooperate with the U.S.-led multinational command regarding the use of the DMZ.

On Wednesday, a UNC official said the bills are "completely at odds" with the armistice agreement, adding that their passage will be interpreted as Seoul removing itself from the armistice and no longer being bound by it.

The official also raised concern about how the pending bills would deny the UNC commander the authority over civilian access to the DMZ, but still leave him responsible for potential activities within the military buffer zone.

The so-called DMZ bills are being pushed by the Democratic Party as part of efforts to promote peaceful use of the buffer zone separating the two Koreas, with support from  Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who has called them necessary for "territorial sovereignty."
