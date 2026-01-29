US Treasury Chief: South Korea Tariff Hike is Signal to Ratify Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

Anchor: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent, saying there is no trade deal with South Korea until its parliament approves it. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is in Washington to try and untie the knots in bilateral trade.Rosyn Park reports.Anchor: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that "there is no trade deal" with South Korea until the country’s parliament ratifies it.Bessent made the remark in a CNBC interview aired Wednesday, explaining that Trump’s move was a prompt to sign the bilateral agreement.Bessent appeared to refer to South Korea's Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States.The legislation is required to implement Seoul’s 350 billion dollar investment in key American industries, pledged under the deal struck between the leaders of the two countries last year, which is currently undergoing parliamentary approval.When asked if South Korea would face 25 percent tariffs until the trade deal is ratified, Bessent did not give a clear answer but said he thinks “it’s helpful to get things moved along.”Trump has signaled that he could hold off on the tariff hike and work out a solution with South Korea.In an effort to work something out fast, Seoul has sent Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan to Washington, with plans for him to meet Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other key officials to ascertain the current situation.The ministry also announced Thursday that Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will depart for Washington later that day to meet with his counterpart U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Jamieson Greer and discuss bilateral trade issues including tariff concerns.Seoul is expected to emphasize that it remains committed to its deal with Washington and will follow through with its investment pledges.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.