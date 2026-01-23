Ex-Seoul Councilor Kim Kyung Questioned for 4th Time in Election Gift Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung appeared before police for a fourth round of questioning over allegations she provided gifts to ruling party lawmakers in a bid to win candidacy in municipal elections.Kim arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Mapo office Thursday morning and made a public apology in front of reporters, saying she will faithfully cooperate in the investigation.Kim is suspected of delivering 100 million won, or around 70-thousand U.S. dollars, to Democratic Party-turned-independent Rep. Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections.Investigators questioning Kim are expected to focus on claims that she colluded with a former council member to provide gifts to DP lawmakers ahead of the 2023 by-election for chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District.The investigators reportedly obtained several files, from a voluntarily submitted computer that had been used by Kim's former aide, containing discussions about the alleged gift delivery with a ruling camp figure.Kim is also suspected of making a large donation to a ruling party lawmaker using false names.