Temperatures to Get Colder Friday Before Cold Snap Breaks

Photo : YONHAP News

Clear skies are seen in most regions Thursday, with scattered clouds spreading in the South Chungcheong Province, parts of the southwest and Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, mountainous areas in Jeju are forecast to receive between one to three more centimeters of snow into the evening, while Ulleungdo and Dokdo islands will see between five and ten centimeters through Friday.With the country still in winter mode, temperatures will feel colder on Friday, with morning highs ranging from a freezing minus 17 degrees to two degrees Celsius. Seoul will drop to a low of minus 12 degrees.Afternoon highs will peak between minus four degrees to six degrees, with the mercury hitting minus two degrees in the capital.Looking toward the weekend, expect temperatures to break out of the current cold snap and warm up back into positive territory.As strong winds, dry air and fire warnings remain in effect for eastern parts of the country, weather authorities continue to advise caution to prevent fire risks.