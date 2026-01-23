BAI: Secret Service under Ex-Pres. Yoon Built Unauthorized Driving Range at Hannam Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency has verified that under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the secret service built an unauthorized driving range at the presidential residence in Seoul's Hannam area and tried to hide the fact through falsified documents.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI), which probed related allegations, said Thursday that the then-Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun instructed around ten secret service employees in May 2022 to proceed with the driving range installation.The then-PSS Vice Chief Kim Jong-cheol reissued the order the following month, specifically instructing that word of the golf facility not get out.An official document was drawn up to falsely describe the project as construction of a facility for PSS employees.The secret service also asked Hyundai Engineering & Construction, which was in charge of construction work at the official residence, to first proceed with the golf facility without taking any administrative steps with Yongsan District.It was found that the the presidential office also failed to supervise the construction to ensure that a qualified builder was in charge and to thoroughly conduct inspections after completion.The builder, for its part, outsourced the work to a subcontractor, which in turn, contracted out to three other companies in violation of the law.The BAI did not disclose whether the former president instructed officials to carry out the golf installation nor the scope of his intervention during the construction.The agency has notified the PSS to take disciplinary steps against officials involved, as well as appropriate measures against the builder.