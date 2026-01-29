Gov't to Redevelop Public Land to Increase Housing Supply in Seoul Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has unveiled plans to provide public lands to build 60-thousand housing units as part of its latest bid to clamp down on soaring housing prices in the greater Seoul area. Among the state-owned real estate that will be redeveloped include military facilities, a major racing track and a golf course.Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The government on Thursday announced that it will supply 60-thousand housing units on underused state-owned land with easy access to downtown Seoul and across dozens of sites of aging government buildings.The plan is part of the Lee Jae Myung administration's real estate policy package unveiled last September.Of the total supply, the Yongsan District in central Seoul will receive the largest share of 13-thousand-500 housing units, including ten-thousand in the Yongsan International Business District located close to Yongsan Station, a major railway hub for high-speed and long-distance trains on multiple lines.Gyeonggi Province’s Gwacheon city, immediately south of Seoul, will get 98-hundred units after the relocation of the LetsRun Park Seoul race track and the Defense Counterintelligence Command.A total of 68-hundred units will be built at the Taereung Golf Club in Seoul’s Nowon District, which has been left unused after a housing development plan was put on hold.Ten-thousand housing units will be built on the sites of 34 aging government buildings, including a plot of the Seoul Medical Center.During a meeting of economic ministers on Thursday, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said the units are primarily earmarked for young people and newly married couples.The government expects to begin construction at each site between 2027 and 2030, following consultations with relevant agencies and facility relocations.The announcement comes as apartment prices in Seoul climbed zero-point-31 percent week-on-week, particularly in the Gwanak and Nowon districts.According to the Korea Real Estate Board, Nowon District saw apartment prices post the highest growth since September 2018.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.