Interim Coupang CEO Rogers to Appear for Police Questioning over Internal Data Breach Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang's interim CEO Harold Rogers is set to appear before police on Friday for questioning regarding the e-commerce giant's disclosure of findings from an internal investigation into a recent data breach without consulting the government.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Rogers will appear for questioning by its special task force at 2 p.m. Friday.This is the third time the investigative team in charge of the Coupang case has called in Rogers, who stands accused of obstruction of official duties and obstruction of business.Rogers, who failed to respond to two previous police summonses due to a business trip, reportedly reentered South Korea on January 21.Investigators intend to question Rogers about whether there were circumstances of evidence destruction during the company's internal probe into the data breach, as well as the detailed account of the company's announcement of the findings.The data breach case has become a trade issue between South Korea and the U.S., after Washington sent a letter demanding that Seoul abide by the pledge it made in their joint fact sheet last year to not discriminate against American tech firms operating in the country.Some analysts have suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise announcement to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent may be a reflection of Washington's concern about Seoul's intensive probe of the U.S.-based Coupang.