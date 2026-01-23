Pres. Lee Stresses Need to Prepare for Polarization Resulting from AI-driven Society

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has stressed the need to counter polarization that may stem from the transition into an artificial intelligence(AI)-centered society.Chairing a meeting of his senior aides on Thursday, Lee said he believes there is a strong consensus on the need to devise policies to provide a basic safety net to counter extreme polarization in an AI-driven society.As part of his presidential campaign pledge, Lee had vowed to create a “basic society” which guarantees the fundamentals of life of all people, based on the right to pursue happiness and human rights stipulated in the Constitution.The president said AI will become the center of society and most likely transform the way humans live while likely bringing about drastic polarization in society.Lee said that ever since his days as Seongnam mayor, he had said preparations must be made to create a social system that will tackle problems stemming from the polarization of production capacity or of ownership of the means of production.Speaking on the recent protest by Hyundai Motor Co.'s labor union with regard to the automaker's plans to introduce its Atlas humanoid robots in its assembly lines, Lee said one has to adapt if it is unavoidable.