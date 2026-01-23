Menu Content

Science

NASA's Artemis II Moon Mission Set for Launch Carrying S. Korean Cube Satellite

Written: 2026-01-29 17:53:57Updated: 2026-01-29 18:23:57

NASA's Artemis II Moon Mission Set for Launch Carrying S. Korean Cube Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

A small-sized cube satellite developed by South Korea is taking part in the U.S.-led Artemis II Moon exploration mission, which will attempt a launch for the first time as early as next month.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration said Thursday that the K-RadCube satellite will be integrated into the Orion stage adapter, between the Space Launch System rocket and the crewed Orion spacecraft, as NASA attempts a launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 6 at the earliest.

The launch windows have been slated for between February 6 and 11, March 6 and 11, and April 1 and 6.

The K-RadCube is a 19-kilogram satellite that will measure cosmic radiation in the Van Allen belts, located more than one-thousand kilometers above Earth, to analyze risks for astronauts.

Next-generation semiconductors, multi-chip modules and memory chips loaded on the satellite will be used to test adjustment to radiation.

For the first time since 1972, NASA will send humans on a path toward the Moon with four astronauts tasked to venture around the Moon during the ten-day flight of the Artemis II program.
