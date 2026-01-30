Industrial Output Growth Slows to 5-Year Low in 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s industrial production growth marked its smallest increase in five years in 2025 amid the lingering fallout of the 2024 martial law declaration.According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics’ Monthly Industrial Statistics report released Friday, the nation’s industrial production index increased zero-point-five percent in 2025 from the previous year to 114-point-two.Economic momentum weakened in the first half of last year following the declaration of martial law.Manufacturing and mining output grew one-point-six percent from the previous year, supported by growth in semiconductor production.Facility investment rose one-point-seven percent, and retail sales, a key gauge of consumer demand, grew zero-point-five percent.In December, industrial production rose one-point-five percent from the previous month, retail sales increased zero-point-nine percent and facility investment declined three-point-six percent.