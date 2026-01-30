Industry Minister Meets Lutnick, No Agreement on Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss Washington’s renewed tariff threats, but the two sides failed to reach an immediate agreement.Kim arrived at the Commerce Department building in Washington around 5 p.m. Thursday and left at 6:24 p.m. after meeting Lutnick.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kim said the two had discussed many issues and agreed to meet the following morning again, adding that no conclusion had been reached yet.Kim did not address whether he'd succeeded in blocking a tariff hike.During the meeting, Kim highlighted South Korea’s commitment to implementing its pledged investments in the United States, including passing related legislation, and sought to persuade Washington not to reinstate higher tariffs.Kim, who had arrived in Washington the previous day, told reporters at the airport that he would faithfully explain the ongoing legislative process to prevent misunderstandings and convey Seoul's unwavering position on the pledged investments.