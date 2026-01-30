Joint Probe Team Launches First Raid on Shincheonji

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint police–prosecution task force investigating alleged collusion between politicians and religious groups has raided the Shincheonji Church of Jesus facilities.The probe team began search-and-seizure operations on Friday morning at multiple Shincheonji sites, including the Peace Palace in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and the church’s headquarters in the city of Gwacheon.The search warrants cite violations of the Political Parties Act and obstruction of business.Police suspect that Shincheonji Chairman Lee Man-hee and other church officials forced members to register as dues-paying members of the People Power Party in an effort to influence the outcomes of its primaries for the 2021 presidential election and the 2024 general elections.They are also accused of obstructing the People Power Party’s management of party members and fair decision-making processes, including primaries.Shincheonji has denied the allegations, stating that it has never instructed members to join or engage in political activities for any political party and that organized election interference is not structurally possible.