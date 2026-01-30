Court Ruling Reveals Yoon Discussed Unification Church Projects While President-Elect

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed long-standing Unification Church projects and events with an organization representative during an hour-long meeting in 2022, according to a court ruling.The details of the meeting were revealed in a ruling issued on Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Court, which sentenced the People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong to two years in prison for receiving 100 million won, or roughly 69-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from the Unification Church.According to the ruling, Kweon visited the church’s Cheon Jeong Gung complex in Gyeonggi Province on March 22, 2022, shortly after Yoon was elected president, where he met with church leader Han Hak-ja and former second-in-command Yun Young-ho.Kwon and Yun then visited the president-elect’s office in central Seoul. During the meeting, Yoon asked the church official to thank Han for supporting his presidential campaign.The church official then requested government support for the organization's projects and events, and Yoon indicated that the matters should be discussed and pursued so they could be achieved during his term.