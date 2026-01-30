Menu Content

Gov’t on Lookout for Illegal Real Estate Trading in Areas Designated for New Housing

Written: 2026-01-30 14:01:01Updated: 2026-01-30 16:14:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials will step up their response to illegal real estate transactions in and near sites designated for new housing, in line with plans the government announced Thursday to supply an additional 60-thousand housing units in the capital area.

A team handling real estate market oversight under the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Friday discussed the response measures as part of interministerial coordination.

Second Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Kim Yong-soo, who heads the team, said officials will watch closely for signs of speculative trading, the registration of false addresses, and other questionable activities in and around the designated zones.

The vice minister said related ministries and agencies plan to cooperate to stop any unlawful acts by imposing strict response measures.

Friday’s meeting was attended by officials from the economy, justice, interior and land ministries, as well as the Financial Services Commission, the National Tax Service and the National Police Agency.
